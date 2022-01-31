McDonald’s India – North and East and Dole Sunshine Company partner to offer Pineapple TidBit Fruit Bowls with Happy Meals

McDonald’s India – North and East has strategically collaborated with Dole Sunshine Company (Dole) to offer Dole Pineapple TidBit Fruit Bowl as a side dish in the beloved Happy Meal. This association is a part of McDonald’s commitment to offering more wholesome, balanced choices to its customers and to providing another convenient platform to Indian customers access to Dole’s healthy snacks.

McDonald’s has been evolving its menu, adding wholesome and balanced choices to its menu so customers and their families can feel good about Happy Meal and McDonald’s. Dole’s Pineapple TidBit Fruit Bowl is a nutritious snack with no sugar added, no artificial colour, no artificial flavouring agent, and no preservatives. The delicious, naturally sweet snack is available at McDonald’s restaurants across 24 cities in North and East India. The Dole Fruit Bowl makes a convenient and healthy companion to the Happy Meal and is also available to order ala carte at just ₹50 for anyone to enjoy a delicious serving of fruits with their McDonald’s meal.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “In our endeavour to provide delightful experience to our customers and meet their evolving food and beverage needs and aspirations, we keep refreshing our menu with meaningful customer centric choices. Through introduction of Pineapple TidBit Fruit Bowl in our happy meal menu, we are offering a wholesome choice of natural goodness of fruit to our customers. We are hopeful of this association further enhancing the feel good, delicious experience of our Happy Meal customers.”

Aashim Malhotra, VP & Managing Director APAC, Food & Beverages Group, Dole Sunshine Company, said, “The Happy Meal is a delightful childhood memory for many, and we’re thrilled to join forces with McDonald’s to include Dole’s Pineapple TidBit Fruit Bowls as a side. Since Dole’s launch in India in 2020, our aim has been to make good nutrition accessible to Indian consumers in line with our Sunshine For All vision. We are happy to now offer the goodness of the earth to all McDonald’s customers in North and East India in the form of a delicious, healthy and convenient fruit bowl. This partnership is a positive endorsement for Dole’s line of healthy snacks, both in terms of taste and nutritional content.”

This partnership with McDonald’s reinforces Dole’s commitment to delivering on the Dole Promise, a set of six promises around people, planet, and prosperity. Two of these promises are zero processed sugar in all Dole products and providing access to good nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025.

Dole offers a range of fruit based and clean label healthy snacks in India covering 100% Fruit juice, Organic Dried Fruits, Jellies and Fruit Bowls.