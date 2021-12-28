McDonald’s introduces new Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Grilled Burgers, inspired by local Indian flavours

Inspired by India’s popular casual dining dishes, McDonald’s India – North and East has added a makhani twist to the menu with the introduction of two new grilled burgers – Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer. These new burgers perfectly blend authentic Indian taste with international burger style that is sure to delight the hearts and tastebuds of customers across North and East India.

Both the burgers come with grilled patties oozing with deliciousness in every bite. The Butter chicken grilled burger is a sumptuous treat for chicken lovers. This burger comes with a premium, juicy grilled chicken patty topped with rich makhani sauce, layered with shredded onions and placed between freshly toasted premium buns with black and white sesame seeds.

The Butter paneer grilled burger has a mildly spiced grilled paneer patty topped with makhani sauce, sprinkled with shredded onions for the perfect crunch and placed between freshly toasted premium buns with black and white sesame seeds. The makhani sauce is made with butter, tomato, onion, garlic with a hint of fenugreek and a blend of carefully selected high quality, locally sourced ingredients, giving the burgers a truly makhani flavour.

“We have a proud legacy of bringing in authentic local flavours to meet the needs of our customers. Our new burger line-up is tastefully crafted, delicious culinary that will tickle the palates and provide gastronomic pleasure to our guests looking for authentic Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer tastes”, said Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East.

Butter chicken grilled and butter paneer grilled burgers will be available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India* through dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, McDonald’s app and through McDelivery (including Swiggy, Zomato and Magic Pin).

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s. As a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

*Some locations in North and East India may not be serving the Butter Paneer and Butter Chicken grilled burgers due to some limitations. Please check with the restaurant staff for availability.

