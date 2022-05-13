Medica establishes ‘Bladder Cancer Support Group’ to provide new quality life to cancer patients

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

At the launch event of ‘Bladder Cancer Support Group’ in Medica Superspeciality Hospital

Bladder cancer is the 9th most common cancer in the world. Keeping this in mind, Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, made an announcement for the establishment of a ‘Bladder Cancer Support Group’ for the bladder cancer survivors, at Medica Superspecialty Hospital on this year’s Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

At the event, Dr. Abhay Kumar, Head of Urology, Surgical Oncology, and Robotic Surgery at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, highlighted some myths and facts along with the signs that might indicate bladder cancer. The event also witnessed some real-life heroes who have fought cancer, overcame all obstacles, including societal pressures and economic adversities, and still have not given up. Following the announcement, the cancer survivors hosted a cultural program for the attendees at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abhay Kumar, Head of Urology, Surgical Oncology, Robotic Surgery, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, said, that the event focuses on overcoming embarrassment in lives. People are often too uncomfortable to discuss or seek professional help because the symptoms are so similar to that of a urinary tract infection. Due to lack of awareness, India alone reports close to 20,000 new cases every year. If detected early these types of cancers are treatable, however, there is a risk of tumor recurrence, which necessitates regular monitoring.

He further added that, Bladder cancer is a common cancer and the treatment requires long-term follow-up, which causes the person and family a lot of anxiety, which adds to the stress. To have a perceived mental frame of mind for the patient, caregivers must provide a lot of support. As a result, it necessitates the need for a support group, which does not exist much in Eastern India. As a result, in honor of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, Medica have established this support group to help patients and caregivers understand the disease, treatments, and outcomes. This will strive to create a forum for Bladder Cancer survivors to gather and share their stories and concerns, giving them the feeling that they are not alone.

This endeavour by Medica is undoubtedly a path breaking one which will go on to build confidence among the Cancer survivors.