Medica Superspecialty Hospital administered antibody cocktail therapy to more than 150 COVID beneficiaries

COVID cases are on upsurge in Kolkata and demand for antibody cocktail therapy is also in demand as compared to the second wave. Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India has been offering the antibody cocktail therapy to patients for the past 6 months. So far, Medica has given over 70-80 doses of antibody cocktail therapy to its patients. The experimental monoclonal antibody (MAB) cocktail is considered a life-saving treatment for some severely-affected COVID patients. The antibody cocktail therapy ( Casirivimab and Imdevimab ) are given together as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID and within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. It is normally administered on people who have high risk for poor outcomes.

Commenting of antibody cocktail therapy, Dr Aviral Roy, Consultant, Critical Care, Medica Superspecialty Hospital averred, “Casirivimab and Imdevimab are used for the highly potent antibody cocktail targeting SARS-CoV-2. In India the antibody cocktail comprises of 2 doses in one bottle. We have administered over 70-80 doses in our hospital so far which is around 150-160 beneficiaries. The antibody cocktail provides certain immune boosts and causes rapid clearance of virus from the body. The studies so far have shown that the investigational antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab have reduced requirement of ICU by 90 per cent in hospitalized Covid patients and shortened the duration of symptoms by four days. There is even a decrease of requirement of oxygen treatment. Elderly COVID patients who are prone to multiple comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, diseases related to heart, liver, kidney, post-transplant patients and also who are undergoing chemo therapy are given this therapy. It is very important to take this therapy within 7 days of the onset of COVID symptoms. These antibody cocktails only work for 14 days and after that the human body degrades it. This is a temporary booster immunity and it is advised to take the COVID vaccines to be safe from getting infected.”

The antibody cocktail therapy is not so effective against Omicron virus. Medica Superspecialty Hospital has given this antibody cocktail therapy to all the high risk patients and none of them needed ICU admission. The demand for antibody cocktail therapy is huge and it will rise in the upcoming days.