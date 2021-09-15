Medica Superspecialty Hospital pays tribute to the UNSUNG HEROES of COVID 19 on International Housekeeping Week

In an effort to recognise the stupendous work done by the housekeeping department while combating covid 19 since its inception Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the largest chain of private hospitals in Eastern India has decided to bring forth these unsung heroes and celebrate the International Housekeeping Week for the first time in order to truly recognise the efforts of the unsung heroes. The housekeeping staffs are the frontline warriors who have supported the other hospital staffs during the pandemic working relentlessly all throughout the year are the true pillars of success in combating COVID 19. This is Medica’s first ever International Housekeeping Week which was celebrated on 15th September 2021. Danseuse par excellence Smt. Tanusree Shankar graced the event as chief guest at Medica Superspecialty Hospital.

The International Housekeeping Week was founded by IEHA (formerly International Executive Housekeepers Association) in 1981 as a way to give thanks to the frontline staff who too often go without the praise they deserve. It is normally a weeklong celebration and is used to recognize the “doers’ in the housekeeping profession.

There were several programs organised by the housekeeping department at Medica Superspecialty Hospital. The housekeeping staffs which are predominantly run by women performed flash mob inside the hospital premise. They prepared a small bakery corner where all the food items were baked and prepared by the members of the housekeeping department. In the evening there was a small cultural program organised and performed by the housekeeping department. Ms. Tanusree Shankar felicitated the housekeeping staffs.

Dr Alok Roy, Chairman of Medica Group of Hospital commented, “Medica Superspecialty Hospital treats all the staffs from Housekeeping to Doctors with equal respect. The Housekeeping staffs are the real fighters who are fighting against all odds to keep the Hospital clean and ensure safety for patients and doctors. They are the backbone of our hospital and helped us together in fighting this pandemic. The ethos behind celebrating the International Housekeeping Day is to provide an opportunity to show how much Medica values the contribution of every individual member of the housekeeping team and to show that the hospital genuinely cares about each team member as an integral part for the patient care process. The objective is to create a happy, motivated and an engaged team thereby ensuring that patients are cared for in a happy atmosphere especially keeping in mind the difficult times that the whole world is passing through.”

Ms. Soma Chakraborty, Chief Facility Officer, averred “Cleanliness and hygiene has never seemed of greater concern than it is now. Housekeeping is a crucial role now as they work collaboratively with clinical team while complying to infection control and compliance to quality parameters in the hospital. They are not often seen or heard and so at Medica we have taken a conscious call to celebrate them, their contribution and bring them out in the forefront as frontline warriors.”





Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Indrani Sanyal, General Manager Housekeeping, said “We are delighted to celebrate this week to highlight the importance of housekeeping, showcase its contribution, value the staff and create a pathway so that one feels proud to join this sector. Its time we pause for a while and extend our thanks and gratitude to these workers who have worked day in and day out joining hands with the nurses and clinicians fight covid 19.”

Henceforth, Medica Superspecialty Hospital will be celebrating the International Housekeeping Day every year to honour the housekeeping staffs for their contribution to build a better healthcare system in India.

