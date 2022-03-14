Medical Students CM will meet all the home retuned students on 16th March | The demand for return was loud! Mamata to talk to Bengali students back in Ukraine – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On March 16, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Ukraine Students) will hold talks with the returning students of Ukraine (Bengal Students From Ukraine). The Chief Minister will interact with all Ukrainian returnees in the state at the Khudiram Practice Center. The program will start from 12 noon. Earlier, the chief minister had spoken out against the repatriation of students from Ukraine.

More than 300 students from the state (Mamata Banerjee | Ukraine Students) have returned from Ukraine. Returned students from each district have been requested to join the talks. Nabanna has sent instructions to the students in the districts through the district magistrate. Not only that, the state is also making special arrangements to bring students.

Thousands of Indian students have returned to the country due to the Russia-Ukraine War. The Government of India has brought them back through Operation Ganga. But everyone who is worried about the future, whether they will study at all, whether they will get a degree, they and their family are worried enough. Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court. So that students returning to Ukraine can complete their medical studies in their own country. Everyone will keep an eye on what the Chief Minister (Bengal Students From Ukraine) advises them in this regard.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Ukraine Students) has always expressed concern over the safety of Bengali students stranded in Ukraine (Russia Ukraine War). A special control room was opened in Navanne to help students from West Bengal who were stranded in Ukraine. Not only that, on behalf of Navanna, arrangements are made for their safe return home after regular contact with their families. Those who return from Ukraine (Bengal Students From Ukraine) are offered free air tickets. Arrangements were also made to take them home from the airport.