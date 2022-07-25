Medical tests of arpita mukherjee done, now she will be presented at court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After medical examination, Arpita Mukherjee was discharged from Joka ESI Hospital. After that he will be produced in court.

On Monday morning, Arpita Mukherjee was taken to Jokar ESI Hospital from the CGO complex in Salt Lake for medical check-up. On Monday morning, ED left CGO complex for Zokar with Arpita. The hospital has tight security, with a large number of central forces deployed.

Arpita Mukhopadhyay was arrested on Saturday morning after the ‘mountain of money’ was recovered from the flat. ED arrested him later in the afternoon. Arpita, the actress-model-nail parlor owner by profession, was produced in the Bankshall court on Sunday afternoon. The verdict was suspended after the hearing of Arpita in the corruption case. He will be presented in court again today.

Also Read: Scattered rain in Kolkata in a few hours, caution advised

Since Friday night, only one name has been making rounds in the city of Kolkata…Arpita Mukherjee. Arpita, a professional model-actress, showed Calcutta ‘mountain of money’! 20 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency.

Read more: Koche Koche LED TV now in the state! Television can be seen in local trains from today! Which trains will have benefits? get to know

On Saturday afternoon, the sum of that money was 21 crores! The help of bank staff is taken to count that money. A money counting machine was also brought. Arpita Mukherjee’s flat after the recovery of money, RBI sent a truck to take it! The truck is full of rows of trunks! Crores of rupees are being loaded in that trunk. The witnesses could not believe their eyes, this is like a movie…!

Soon after, ED officials picked up Arpita from her house in Talliganj around Saturday afternoon. Outside the residence, there is a crowd of journalists-photographers-police-central forces and ordinary people! There is only one question on everyone’s face, “Whose money is Arpita?” In response, the owner of 21 crores shouted, “I have not done anything wrong, I have been framed”! On Sunday, however, Thanik changed his tune, replying to reporters’ questions, saying, “There is trust in the law.”

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 25, 2022, 14:53 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee