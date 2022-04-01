April 1, 2022

Medicine Price Hike: The price of 600 kinds of medicines increased, know the details

2 hours ago admin



Prices of 600 drugs, including paracetamol, are rising.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

assam youth was arrested from kolkata airport – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

Jagdeep Dhankhar: Big danger on the way to Thakurnagar! After vomiting, the governor returned due to illness!

1 hour ago admin

Bangla News, বাংলা খবর – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

assam youth was arrested from kolkata airport – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

Jagdeep Dhankhar: Big danger on the way to Thakurnagar! After vomiting, the governor returned due to illness!

1 hour ago admin

Bangla News, বাংলা খবর – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Medicine Price Hike: The price of 600 kinds of medicines increased, know the details

2 hours ago admin

Bengal Bjp: Will Sunil fulfill his dream? BJP on the way to the big surprise in the responsibility of the observer of Bengal!

2 hours ago admin