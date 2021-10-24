Meenakshi Mission Hospital Bags FICCI Healthcare Excellence Award 2021 for Digital Innovation

Madurai’s Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center has bagged the 13th edition of FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021 in the category of Digital Innovation in Healthcare. The Award has been conferred on the hospital for its introduction of Teladoc Health Robots in June 2020 to keep doctors, patients and healthcare workers safe during the pandemic and prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection. These Telemedicine robots, the preferred choice of six of the World’s best hospitals, have been introduced in India for the first time by Meenakshi Mission Hospital.

Said Dr. S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai: “We are deeply honored and delighted to receive the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for Digital Innnovation for our introduction of Teladoc Health Robots. It is a recognition of our commitment to keep our patients and staff safe using innovative technological solutions from around the world. Covid-19 has been the biggest healthcare challenge of the century and I am glad that our contributions towards effective Covid management have been recognized by a prestigious industry body like FICCI. This would further inspire us to constantly improve patient safety and treatment protocols at our hospital to ensure optimum outcomes.”

The Teladoc Health Robots enable continuous access to treatment for patients while ensuring safety of doctors, who can access the patients and their data remotely from anywhere, anytime. If a patient with multiple complications is being treated, six specialists can connect at the same time to diagnose the health condition. Meenakshi Mission Hospital deployed a total of 16 Teladoc Health Robots at its various departments, such as the Covid ICU, Covid Wards, Intensive Respiratory Care Units, Accident & Emergency, Cardiology and Nephrology. The robots allow doctors to remotely access patient data such as heart rate and temperature, review of MRI, CT scan and X-ray, derma scopoe, ENT scope and ultrasonogram as well as importing data from EMR.

Said Dr. S Gurushankar: “Meenakshi Mission Hospital upholds the twin objectives of providing a safe infection-free environment for everyone and improving healthcare outcomes. Importing and transportation of the Teladoc robots to India posed a major challenge for us during the pandemic time. Training doctors and staff to operate the robots was another issue we faced. However, we managed to solve all the challenges and as many as 16 Teladoc robots were deployed by us for the protection of doctors and patients. We were the first hospital in the country to deploy this state-of-the-art technology in early months of the pandemic to provide a safe environment for everyone and restrict the spread of infection.”

Meenakshi Mission Hospital was nominated in two categories for the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards, including Excellence in Patient Safety and Digital Innovation in Healthcare. The Awards felicitate organizations and individuals for their contributions to the industry by innovating for increased efficiency, affordability and improved performance of healthcare delivery. They have emerged as the definitive recognition for contribution to healthcare based on Innovation, Impact and Sustainability & Scalability, which form the three criteria for evaluation.