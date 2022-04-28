Meenakshi Mission Hospital Opens India’s first Teladoc Telemedicine Consultation Clinic at Siliguri

“Bangaratna and “Bishishta Chikitasha Samman” recipient Dr. P. D. Bhutia inaugurated the Teladoc Telemedicine Consultation Clinic at Hill Cart Road, set up by Meenakshi Mission Hospital of Madurai (Tamil Nadu). The clinic is equipped with Teladoc, considered the world’s most advanced telemedicine platform, which is currently being used by 6 of the10 best hospitals in the world(the 6 hospitals are- 1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester, 2. Cleveland Clinic- USA, 3. Massachusetts General Hospital- USA, 4. Charite-Universitatsmedizin-Germany, 5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital- USA, 6. Sheba Medical Center- Israel).

In India, Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai is the first and the only hospital using this technology. It will allow patients in Siliguri to consult directly with best doctors from 45 different medical specialties of Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai for diagnosis and consultation. The hospital, established in 1985, is one of South India’s biggest healthcare institutions with 1,000 beds, and a pioneer in telemedicine in India.

Said Dr. S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, Madurai: “such advanced teleconsultation clinic was much needed in Siliguri. Every year, many patients from West Bengal come to our hospital for treatment. This facility brings us closer to people in the state looking for high-quality medical care at affordable cost. Teladoc, a global leader in whole-person virtual care, is considered the world’s most advanced telemedicine platform. We are the only hospital in India to set up a telemedicine centre based entirely on Teladoc. We are now setting up exclusive telemedicine centers in select locations across the country, from where patients can connect with experts from various specialties at our hospital. They can avoid unnecessary travel. Besides, the cost of availing services of a tertiary hospital in a tier-II city like Madurai is much less than comparable facility in a big metro. Thousands of patients from West Bengal will benefit from our Teladoc-equipped teleconsultation center.”

Powered by the Internet of Things, Teladoc enables specialists of Meenakshi Mission to provide out-patient consultations; check the vital health parameters of patients in real time and carry out clinical examinations. The health records of patients are stored on the platform for easy retrieval by specialists. The technology can process patient data to help doctors arrive at better clinical decisions. The cameras and display monitors connected to the Teladoc platform make patient-doctor interactions very effective. Six specialists can come together remotely at the same time to diagnose and consult a patient.

Said Dr. S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, Madurai: “we have been offering telemedicine services since the last 15 years, benefitting over one lakh patients so far. Our telemedicine department is based entirely on the Teladoc telehealth platform, empowering us to extend our specialty services to patients across India with superior outcomes. Specialists can also cross-consult regarding a patient and even connect with doctors in other countries.”

Added to the above, Dr Gurushankar, said, “After consulting with the doctor via Teladoc and basis the diagnosis, patients can visit Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai to receive specialized treatment and surgeries at an affordable cost.”

The Teladoc telemedicine department at Meenakshi Mission Hospital is now taking the technology from episodic, acute care to ongoing monitoring of chronic conditions, wellness, and prevention. The hospital was the first healthcare institution in India to deploy self-driving Teladoc health robots two years ago to enable doctors to provide virtual care to patients when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging.