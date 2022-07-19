Meghalaya, Tripura, Assam, Goa, programs to be celebrated in states on July 1 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Public gatherings were closed for the last two years due to Corona Trinamool Congress observed July 21 virtually for the last two years. This time the Martyr’s Day rally is returning to the old place Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, along with Abhishek Banerjee, will address millions of people in front of Victoria House on Thursday, July 21. The Trinamool supremo wants to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the podium. The ruling party in the state is seeking to raise the rally to a ‘shelved’ level

The Trinamool Congress is trying to explain that this time’s 21 July rally is important in the context of national politics. Therefore, like last time, this time too, Shaheed rally will be held in many places outside Bengal Necessary preparations for the occasion have already started. The team has already grown Expanded to multiple states Trinamool Congress is now an all India party Candidates of Ghasphul fought in municipal and assembly elections of several states Trinamool Congress will field candidates in several states next year as well. For all these reasons Trinamool Congress leadership has decided that this year the 21st July rally will be spread all over the country Martyr’s Day will be observed with due dignity in all the states where party offices have been established Various local social programs will also be celebrated along with showing the party leader’s speech on the giant screen

The top level of Trinamool has already given this instruction to several state leaders Therefore, apart from Bengal, preparations are being made for July 21 in several states outside. Mamata Banerjee’s speech will be delivered virtually in several states The party leader’s speech is also being prepared to be heard through a separate program in Delhi

It has been decided at the party level that Mamata Banerjee’s speech on July 21 will be shown live on giant screens in all states where the Trinamool Congress has party offices. Trinamool Martyrs Day will be celebrated in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Goa. Tripura Trinamool President Subal Bhowmik and Assam Trinamool President Ripun Bora said that the meeting will be held on that day keeping the local issues in front of the state. 21 July will be observed through various social programs Rajiv Bandopadhyay, state in-charge of Trinamool in Tripura said, ‘Vidhan Sabha elections in Tripura next year. The people here are eagerly waiting to hear what message the party leader gives for Tripura from Ekush Manch’. On the other hand, President of Assam Trinamool Ripun Bora said, ‘The BJP government of the state has made life miserable for the people of Assam. We will collectively take an oath on July 21 to oust the BJP from this state Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Falerio said, “In Goa too, arrangements are being made to broadcast the rally virtually.” The Trinamool Congress leadership is arranging to hold a meeting at the police market in Shillong in Meghalaya.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 19, 2022, 09:43 IST

