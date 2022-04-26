Mercury is rising day by day, is there any possibility of rain in South Bengal in April? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Hot and uncomfortable weather today, Tuesday in South Bengal. Conditions like heat wave in Kolkata. Heat wave forecast in almost all districts of South Bengal. The heat wave will continue in South Bengal till Thursday. Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts are most affected. West Bengal Weather Update till Wednesday in Malda, North and South Dinajpur of North Bengal.

Scattered showers are likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and some other districts. There is no chance of rain in April in Kolkata and adjoining areas. There is little chance of light rain on Sunday or Monday in South Bengal including Kolkata. Scattered light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal.

Uncomfortable weather in Kolkata today, Tuesday too. Discomfort with heat. Even today the temperature will be around 39 to 40 degrees. The minimum temperature in the morning was 28.6 degrees Celsius, 3 থেকে C above normal. Yesterday, Monday, the maximum temperature was 39.5 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees higher than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 34 to 69 percent.

There is no chance of rain in Kolkata till April 26. Breathing in April. Kolkata is challenging Jaisalam. Will April 22 break the record of sixteen? There is a lot of speculation about that now. No rain. Sore throat in scorching heat. Every April the eyes are red and hot. But this time the eyebrows are much higher. After 2016, Kolkata will breathe again in April. Not only Kolkata, 6 districts of the south are burning with intense heat.

In April 2016, the temperature in Kolkata crossed 41 degrees Celsius. Even in April 2021, the temperature in Kolkata hovered around 40 degrees. Sunday was the warmest day of the season in Kolkata. The maximum temperature reaches 39.6 degrees Celsius. Which is four degrees higher than normal.

No rain is forecast for the next three or four days. Strong speculation, April 22 will break the record of sixteen? But why najehala April? Experts say the north-westerly winds have been declining since March The south-easterly winds continue to increase In this Pubali air, water vapor enters the state from the sea Which forms thunderstorms in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area of ​​Bihar-Jharkhand. That cloud gradually came towards Bengal and caused pre-monsoon rains in the state Due to this, a situation like hailstorm is created tomorrow But this time Pubali Hawa 6 disappeared from March

Instead of being south-east, south-west wind is blowing in the state As the north-west and south-west winds are dry, it is April

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 26, 2022, 10:52 IST

