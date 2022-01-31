Mercury still below normal, light rain in North Bengal and fog in South Bengal – News18 Bangla

Today, Monday there is a possibility of light rain in North Bengal and fog in South Bengal There is a possibility of very light rain in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, North Bengal Tomorrow, from Tuesday, February 1, the rain will increase even if it is a little Scattered light rain forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri. Rain will subside on Thursday. Rain will increase again from Friday. Rain is expected in all districts of North Bengal from Thursday. Representative Image