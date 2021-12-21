Merlin Group Celebrates the grand success of the launch of Merlin Rise Presents” Rise Success Party”- a dazzling Pre Christmas Winter Carnival at “Merlin Rise –the sports Republic

As the chill in the air ushered in the Christmas, Merlin Group celebrated the Pre-Christmas Carnival at “Rise , the sports township site “ in a grand manner. The carnial was organized to mark the grand success of the launch of Merlin Rise – the sports township at Rajarhat Chowmatha. The carnival was a token of gratitude for the humongous response from the people of Kolkata and Bengal. Actress Nusrat Jahan greeted the audience with her scintillating presence and Singer Anupam Ray enthralled the audience with his melodious songs. The carnival witnessed a plethora of kids games . A spread of lipsmacking cuisines were also on rustled up for the guests.

” The Rise Success Party bears a testimony to our commitment to our valued customers . We feel it is our prerogative to thank our valued customers for the unprecedented response they evinced for Merlin Rise – the sports township . I thank our guests Nusrat Jahan and Anupam Ray for gracing the occasion. This is an apt occasion to celebrate the grand success of the launch of Merlin Rise with a gala Rise Success Party, a grand pre-Christmas winter carnival for our valued customers. We wish Kolkata a very happy Christmas to come”, said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group.

The overwhelming response from the valued consumers has inspired Merlin Group to add one additional tower in Merlin Rise. This decision of Merlin Group has prompted it to announce an extension of the last date of submission of application kits for Merlin Rise to 22nd December 2021. Merlin Allotment of flats will be completed through e lottery. All the potential buyer has to do is to download the application kit from www.merlinrise.com or call @033-71262740 and 033-68090902. People can avail application kits from Merlin Office, Homeland Mall, and Acropolis Mall as well. So those who missed the opportunity to purchase the application kit for Merlin Rise till now can opt for it as soon as possible by 22nd December.

Merlin Group launched Merlin Rise- the Sports Republic- the first theme based greenfield township project in Eastern India by any real estate developer one month ago . The group also had announced its coveted association with World famous sports icons – Midfielder Maestro RONALIDINHO, The most decorated Olympian of all time, Olympic swimming champion MiCHAEL PHELPS, India’s cricketing icon and a passionate dedicated cricketer YUVRAJ SINGH and the fitness icon ‘TIGER SHROFF’.

Spread over a sprawling area at Rajarhat Cbowmatha, on the 6 lane express highway connecting new Town,the project- Merlin “RISE – Sports Republic” is a self-sufficient township with all amenities required for today’s modern living. The project is poised to develop 10,000 flats with an approximate population density of 35000 . The proposed township is very near the Bengal Silicon Valley and only 20.9 km from the central business district of Kolkata.

The first phase of the mammoth township project will witness the development of 2529 flats. Out of these, 968 apartments will be sold through lottery now. There will be 2BHK apartment @ Rs 29 LACS & 32 Lacs on Down payment & Installment scheme and 3BHK apartments @- 35.5 LACS & 39.5 Lacs on Down payment & Installment scheme.20% of the first phase of the sports township will be invested in developing sports academies, Martial art training centre and sports related infrastructural facilities that include Cricket Ground, Football Ground, Indoor sports area, swimming pool and a host of other amenities. The township will also house residential club, sports club and , 25M lap pool, 78000 sq ft podium, ample greenery and open space.

The second phase of the project will witness the launch of a multispecialty hospital, a school of international repute. A retail block with hypermarkets from organized retail giants and offices with co-working space will be also there as part of the township. The township will also include facilities for other sports activities like Basketball, Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis.

About Merlin Group:

Emanated in 1984, Merlin Group is now one of the pre-eminent conglomerates in the real estate industry in India, having a plenitude of prestigious residential and commercial complexes, office buildings and townships to its credit over the past three decades. Its presence spans across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Pune, Chennai as well as Colombo. With the shifting epoch, Merlin Group has now extended its movement to contemporary shopping malls, resort, industrial estate, clubs etc. Merlin Group is your go-to place where you will find it all under one roof. With a fleet of prestigious residential and commercial complexes spanning across India, Merlin Group has innovated with various formats and core projects including premium housing, essential housing, country homes and bungalows, specialty malls, office towers, I.T. buildings, hotels, new generation clubs, and resorts, serviced apartments, stadium and townships