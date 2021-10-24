Merlin Group unveils RISE PREMIER LEAGUE (RPL)

Merlin Group, India’s leading real estate conglomerate has announced

the launch of RISE Premier League (RPL) – A unique corporate football league in presence of veteran

footballers viz. Manas Bhattacharya, Biswajit Bhattacharya, Prasanta Banerjee and Krishnendu Roy.

Smt Raima Sen, renowned actress also graced the occasion and unveiled the logo and the jersey of

RPL along with the star footballers and, Mr Saket Mohta, MD of Merlin Group. The two day football

league will witness 16 teams from the various corporates of Kolkata facing off each other on ground

followed by two exhibition matches at Rajarhat Choumatha on 23rd and 24th of October 2021.

The corporate football league from the house of Merlin Group, is a kick-start to their upcoming self-

sufficient residential township called RISE- Sports Republic. This is one of its kind initiatives by the

Merlin Group which completely revolves around sports theme. The sports township will be

developed to provide an international sporting infrastructure for the first time in Kolkata. The city of

joy will not only experience a unique sports themed residential township but the budding athletes of

the city will also get an exposure to the international sporting culture. The township will include

sports academies and sports related infrastructural facilities that include Cricket Ground, Football

Ground, Indoor sports area, swimming pool and a host of other amenities. The township will also

include facilities for other sports activities like Basketball, Badminton, Squash and Tennis.

Sixteen teams will be participating in RPL from various corporates of Kolkata viz.; TCS, Genpact,

Wipro, Cognizant, HSBC, HDFC, British Telecom, PWC, FIIOB, Red FM, Big FM, Friends FM, Fever FM,

Nuvoco Vista Corporate Ltd., Woodlands Hospital and the Merlin Group itself on 23 rd October and

24 th October. Two exhibition matches will also be played on 24 th October. First exhibition match will

be played between Regina’s Girls Academy and a guest team of FOS. Second exhibition match will

be played between Southern Samity State Sports Academy and Federation of Sports select. All these

teams will play under the expert guidance of the veteran footballers Manas Bhattacharya, Biswajit

Bhattacharya, Prasanta Banerjee and Krishnendu Roy.

Talking about the RPL and The Sports township, , Mr Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin

Group stated, “Kolkata has always been the home-ground of various sports with Football being the

most popular sport in Bengal. But there is a dearth of adequate sports infrastructure in the city that

can identify and train budding talents. We as a responsible corporate citizen of Kolkata, felt the urge

to contribute to the sports glory and heritage of the city. The biggest challenge faced by most of the

renowned clubs as well as football academies of the city is the infrastructure. Lack of proper facilities

have always concerned me as an ardent sport enthusiast and we as one of the leading real estate

companies in country wanted to bring some unique and never seen before sports infrastructural

experience to the city. Our upcoming self-sufficient sports themed township “RISE-Sports Republic”

is aimed at fulfilling that vision of Merlin Group only . The RISE Premier League is a wonderful

initiative towards the development of sports in a homegrown environment of Kolkata.”