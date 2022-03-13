Message blast is the new techniques to Blackmail fetching all your personal information | New strategy in cyber crime ‘message blast’! You too can get involved with one click! Learn how – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In an instant, your mobile phone was filled with ten to fifteen text messages. The sender is an online marketer or service provider. Be careful. According to cyber crime experts, this tempting message is actually ‘Message Blast’. So that the remote control system has been sent to you through the link. With one click, the personal information on your mobile will reach the hands of the fraudster.

Devayani Ghoshal from South Kolkata. This woman working in a private company likes to shop online and offline. Gifts from attractive offers are often taken by Devayani (Cyber ​​Crime). But this attractive offer has now become the cause of the biggest emotional harassment of that young woman.

A few days ago, you received a text message from an online marketing company on WhatsApp. It mentions interesting discounts. There is a link with. Everything changed with one click. Where is the cash back of 2500 rupees! On the contrary, in a short time, blackmail (Cyber ​​Crime) started. By then, the profile picture and contact list of the girl had reached the hands of the fraudsters. Blackmail started making pornographic pictures using that picture. Such is the allegation of Devayani Ghoshal.

He has already lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police Cyber ​​Police Station. An investigation is underway. And this is where cyber experts are warning. According to them, this strategy is new. Which in their terminology is called ‘text message blast’. In other words, there is a tendency among the fraudsters to exploit the information and blackmail it by exploding SMS on your mobile.

What is a text message blast?At least 10-15 text messages will enter the mobile one after the other. At most 100 messages are sent at the same time. Sometimes fraudsters send so many messages in one go. Cyber ​​experts call it ‘text message blast’

How does this message explode?According to cyber experts, this type of message blast application or app is available in Google search engine. By downloading that app, you can write your own content and send it to many people at once. However, these apps are not available in the Play Store.

How to cheat?

The scammers initially confuse the common people by sending SMS one after the other. The net of deception is hidden in that link. Clicking on the link will take you to your mobile remote system. Whatever you do on your mobile, the cheater will see everything. Fraudsters can even snatch information from mobile phones. In many cases, these messages explode and send malware.

Cyber ​​expert Samyajit Mukherjee says so, remember that not all offers are happy, so many like Devayani are the victims of this message explosion. As soon as you get the message, before clicking, think about what the expert is saying.

