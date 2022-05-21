#Kolkata: Kalbaishakhi in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. At 4:29 pm, the Kalavaishakhi storm was blowing, the speed was 90 kilometers per hour. Trees fell in several places in the city during the Kalbaishakhi storm. The Kolkata Metro service was affected. Poet Subhash Metro from Tollygunge closed due to falling trees in the line. However, poet Subhash Metro is running from Dumdum. According to Kolkata Metro Rail sources, the train service was disrupted at around 4.40 pm on Saturday when a tree fell in the middle of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Netaji Metro stations. Metro service was running from Dakshineswar to Mahanayaka Uttamkumar. However, within an hour the service became normal.

Trees fell in several places in the city due to strong winds. According to Kolkata Municipality sources, Belvedere Road near the National Library in Alipore, AT Chowdhury Avenue near Queens Park, Borough Road near Lake Gardens flyover, Esplanade Row, near Loudon Street, Tollygunge Road near RB Avenue, Street near Vicor Road, Victor. In places like Strand Road, multiple trees have been uprooted. A young man was injured when a tree fell on him in Alipore. He was rescued and admitted to the hospital.

On the other hand, the work of Metro was stopped in Bau-Bazar due to Kalbaishakhi. Overhead power off in Belur, Dunkuni, Kamarkundu, Bhattnagar of Howrah division. Due to the storm, the trees fell on the railway line of Sheoraphuli, Bandel and Kamargachhi. Power off of Sealdah-Bajwaj cycle rail has been kept. Disrupted train services at multiple places in Sealdah North Branch.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 21, 2022, 18:09 IST

Tags: Kolkata Norwesters 2022