Monday, July 11, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Metro commits suicide again on opening day of Sealdah station, long disrupted service – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 7 metro rail suicide incidents again At around 12.30 pm, a woman in her fifties jumped in front of a metro at Girish Park metro station. He died on the spot Although the name of the deceased, it was not possible to know the identity

Due to this suicide incident, the metro movement was disrupted for a long time Service is mainly closed between Dakshineswar and Girish Park After half past one in the afternoon, the service gradually became normal

Read more: Sealdah metro station on the opening day? See how it looks in the picture …

It is learned that at around 12.30 pm, a poet was entering the Subhash-bound Metro Girish Park station. That’s when the woman suddenly jumped in front of the train The driver tried to stop the train by applying the emergency brake but the last was not saved The woman went under the wheels of the train It took some time to recover the woman’s body from the bottom of the train He died on the spot

Police of Girish Park Police Station recovered the body on the spot Besides sending the body for autopsy, efforts are being made to find out the identity of the deceased

