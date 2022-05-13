Metro in comfort on Friday morning, water coming out for now – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: For now, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Bowbazar Metro) is relieved. The water has stopped flowing since Friday morning By no means is the water rising. The 11 places from which water was continuously coming out have been completely stopped by grouting. However, stopping the flow of water does not mean that the grouting will be stopped.

Extensive grouting work will continue. At the same time another relief news, the movement of soil has stopped at the bottom of the tunnel. It has already been detected in meters installed in different places. As a result, there is no possibility of settlement. Therefore, it is believed that no new cracks will appear in any house. Like in 2019, the problem is due to leaking water. Water was constantly coming out from about 33.3 meters below the tunnel boring machine bar.

The problem starts about 9 meters out of the 36 meters below the ground which is towards the Esplanade. The tunnel boring machine started leaking water in the last few days due to rains in the lower part of the tunnel on the side where Chandi was damaged. The water level is the cause of the new crack in the house in Boubazar. There are multiple water levels in Boubazar area. At the moment the tunnel is 31.6 meters below the ground. There is a tunnel 25 meters below the ground. The diameter of this tunnel is 7.8 meters.

The water is gradually rising from below this 31.6 meters. Because there is aquifer or water level all over the area. The two sides of the tunnel should be connected. About 9 meters part should be added. It will be paired with a concrete box joint Which is in the old metro. And the danger of going to this box joint. This is because the lower part of the tunnel or the land or platform needs to be concreted.

While going to work on that concrete, about 5 meters has been dug And from there the water has started to flow continuously Grouting is being done to stop this water from entering. Grouting is a combination of chemicals, cement and water. That is what is being sent. And for this water to enter, a new vibration has been created. Engineers believe that due to this, cracks appeared in more than one house on Wednesday night.

