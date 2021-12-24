Metro is growing at Christmas, additional counters on Park Street to handle the crowd – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Four additional ticket counters are being opened at Park Street Metro Station from today to cope with the crowds. From the evening of December 24 to January 1, the busiest was at Park Street, a metro station in Kolkata. The streets of Park Street, decorated with garlands of light, are all the rage in Allen Park. As a result, the Park Street Metro (Kolkata Metro) station is the busiest. So this extra arrangement.

On the other hand, additional metro traffic will start from tomorrow, Christmas. During the festive season, crowds gather at Esplanade, Maidan, Park Street, Rabindra Sadan within the metro station. As a result, in all these stations, security is being tightened Special forces of RPF are being deployed for the safety of women and children. This force will be deployed from 11 o’clock. Only Park Street has a four-member armed team to control the crowd.

Read more: Table of sabotage in the city of the festival! Large quantity of explosives recovered before Christmas, arrested 2

Saturday is Christmas. Additional metro will be run from that day. So far, 220 trains were run on Saturdays. It is being increased to 230. 115 pairs up and 115 pairs down trains will run. However, there was no change on Sunday In the morning and in the evening when there is maximum crowd, the train will run every 6 minutes. Trains from Dumdum to Dakshineswar and from poet Subhash to Dakshineswar will be available from 8 am. There was no change.

There are now 262 trains running from Monday to Friday. It is being increased to 26. This system will be launched from 26 December. Kolkata Metro will run 4 additional trains on Monday-Friday. Of the 26 trains, 163 (8 up and 6 down) will run between poet Subhash and Dakshineswar. Trains will be available at 5 minutes intervals during busy morning and evening hours. The time of the first and last train remains the same. There was no change.

Read more: Kolkata, surrounded by security at Christmas, will have 3,000 police in the city

That is, trains from Dumdum to Dakshineswar and Kabi Subhas to Dakshineswar, from Dumdum to Kabi Subhash and from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhash trains will be available from 8 am. On the other hand, the time of the last train remains the same. The last train from Dakshineswar to Subhash will leave at 9:16 pm. The train of poet Subhash from Dumdum and poet Subhash from Dakshineswar will leave at 9.30 am.

There is no change in Sunday services on the East-West Metro. The train schedule on the East-West Metro remains the same. Authorities have appealed to metro passengers to abide by the corona rules. If you do not wear a mask, you will not be allowed to board the metro. Metro is constantly promoting this.