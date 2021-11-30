November 30, 2021

Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from december | Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from December! How to match QR code ticket? Learn … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


There will be separate QR Code Ticketing for each station. The QR code will work only from the mobile from which the ticket is being deducted. The names of the two stations from which the passengers will get off and where they will get off will have to be written in the app. The fare will be determined according to the distance. As soon as the fare is paid online, the QR Code Ticketing will be sent to the passenger’s mobile.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: Narad-Narad in Bagbazar in Kolkata Civil War! What’s the matter

1 hour ago admin

State to increase coroner’s ban till December 15 – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Cyclone forecast for south Bengal Districts | Cyclone again! Being strongly concentrated! Saturday-Sunday South Bengal is likely to tremble in the storm … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: Narad-Narad in Bagbazar in Kolkata Civil War! What’s the matter

1 hour ago admin

Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from december | Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from December! How to match QR code ticket? Learn … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Kshitij of Delhi wins ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship 2021

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

State to increase coroner’s ban till December 15 – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Cyclone forecast for south Bengal Districts | Cyclone again! Being strongly concentrated! Saturday-Sunday South Bengal is likely to tremble in the storm … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin