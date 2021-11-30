Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from december | Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from December! How to match QR code ticket? Learn … – News18 Bangla
There will be separate QR Code Ticketing for each station. The QR code will work only from the mobile from which the ticket is being deducted. The names of the two stations from which the passengers will get off and where they will get off will have to be written in the app. The fare will be determined according to the distance. As soon as the fare is paid online, the QR Code Ticketing will be sent to the passenger’s mobile.