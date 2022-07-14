Metro will meet from Sealdah till 9:30 pm – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: For ordinary passengers, Sealdah Metro will be available from Sealdah today, 8 from Thursday That service started this morning. You can reach Salt Lake Sector Five from Sealdah in just 21 minutes by taking the metro. Metro authorities have repeatedly announced at the station when the first metro will leave, the time of the last metro or when.

This is the first time that a metro station has a double discharge platform to handle passenger pressure. Passengers will be able to get on and off both sides. There are 26 ticket counters, 9 stairs, 5 lifts and 18 escalators.

The first metro from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five will leave at 8.55 am. The first metro from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah will leave at 8 in the morning. The last metro will leave Sealdah at 9.35 pm. The last metro from Salt Lake Sector Five will leave at 9.40 pm. The distance between the two metros will be 20 minutes on both routes in the morning and at night. During busy hours the interval will be reduced to 15 minutes.

From Thursday, 100 metros will run on this route daily. 50 will run from Sealdah and 50 from Salt Lake Sector Five. Metro 20 minutes interval from 8:55 am to 8:55 am Metro 15 minutes interval from 8:55 am to 10:55 am.

Metro 20 minutes interval from 10:55 in the morning to 16:55 in the afternoon. Metro 15 minutes interval from 16:55 in the afternoon to 19:55 in the evening. The Metro will run at 20 minutes interval from 19:55 pm to 21:35 pm. On the other hand, the Metro will run from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah at 20 minutes interval from 08:00 am to 09:00 am. Metro will run 15 minutes apart from 09:00 am to 11:00 am.

Metro will run 20 minutes apart from 11:00 am to 18:00 pm. Metro will run 15 minutes apart from 18:00 pm to 20:00 pm. Metro will run from 20:00 pm to 21:40 pm every 20 minutes Although the metro will run at full speed on Saturday, no metro will run on Sunday. The minimum fare for a 21-minute journey is 10 rupees. The maximum rent is 20 rupees.

