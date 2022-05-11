Metro works cause multiple houses to collapse, panic in Boubazar, residents on the streets – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Danger 7 while working for Metro in Baubazar again Once again, large cracks were found in several houses in Boubazar Police have already started miking to evacuate the house But the locals are reluctant to leave the house As a result, the locals have started arguing with the police and the officials of the Metro Railways.

For the first time in 2019, cracks were found in several houses during the construction of the East-West Metro tunnel through Boubazar. After that again in 2020 the crack was caught Twice many families have to leave their homes and move elsewhere Locals complain that those who left their homes two or three years ago have not been able to return. So this time the locals are reluctant to leave their homes Visiting the spot, local councilor Bishwarup Dey spoke to the locals

Read more: Focus on consumer protection, new clubs created in state schools, what is the role of the club?

Several houses in Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar have been cracked since this evening. According to Metro sources, the work of making tunnel in that part is over At present concrete pouring work is going on in the tunnel Besides, two tunnel boring machines named Urbi and Chandi are being cut and lifted from the ground. The question of the locals is, ‘We have come down to the streets for fear of death But where to go in the hope of whom? Those who left earlier have not been able to return.

“Residents will be evacuated,” said NC Karmali, general manager of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, which is in charge of the East West Metro. 7 will be taken to the hotel as a precautionary measure There are about 15 families All that is to be done on our behalf is being done The situation is under control. ” He further claimed, ‘The crack had just started to catch ৷ There is nothing too scary The families are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

However, the residents of those houses are reluctant to leave their homes due to the assurance of the metro authorities Many people are going inside and bringing out emergency materials and documents The general manager of Kolkata Metro has sent a report asking for a report on the whole incident

Sourajyoti Banerjee

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 11, 2022, 23:57 IST

Tags: East-West Metro, Kolkata metro