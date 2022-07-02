Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands, has launched two exclusive stores in the city of joy…

By – Rahul Kuila

Pic – Rahul Kuila

The stores were inaugurated by Ms. Nusrat

Jahan, Tollywood Actress and Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, Titan company Limited. To celebrate the launch of the new store, Mia by Tanishq has also announced an inaugural offer of up to 20% off* on select Mia products. The offer is valid from 1st to 3rd July 2022.



The first store spread over 500 sq ft is located at GA, Ground Floor, Reshmi Tower 159/1, Jessore Road, Kolkata and the second store spread over 270 sq ft is located at Mia by Tanishq, Unit 0004, Block-A, Ground floor, City Centre 2, New Town Rajarhat, Kolkata. These stores offer a wide range of trendy, popular and modern designs uniquely crafted in gold, diamond and coloured stones across an

assortment of studs, finger rings, bracelets, pendants and neckwear.

Pic – Rahul Kuila

Born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern and chic jewellery.For the young and for the young at heart and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed

to accessorize for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Crafted in 14 kt gold, the Mia line of jewellery has over 1600 designs starting at Rs.2999/-. Mia is a network of 60 standalone stores and present in leading Tanishq stores.