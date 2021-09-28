#Kolkata: The cyclone has turned into a depression by increasing the power. The weather in Kolkata is changing at jet speed. Midnight Rain alert in Kolkata.

According to sources, 22 teams have been prepared by the Disaster Management Team of Kolkata Police to handle any situation in the city (Midnight Rain alert in Kolkata). There are 2 teams in Bhabanipur police station. Kalighat police station has two teams. There is 1 team in Alipore police station. Besides, there are one team each in Watganj, Ekbalpur, Newmarket, Park Street and Bodyguard lines.

In addition to this, Disaster Management Team (Midnight Rain alert in Kolkata) is being maintained in 9 divisions of Kolkata. The team of South Division will be in the Police Training School. Three more teams at PTS are keeping in mind the emergency situation. These teams will be used to deal with the situation in any need.

According to sources, the depression in the North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining coasts has turned into a clear depression by increasing its strength. As a result, heavy to very heavy rains may occur in Kolkata at night. It will continue to rain on Wednesday. Yellow alerts have already been issued in East Burdwan, Kolkata and Bakura. This means that these areas may receive 8 to 11 cm of rainfall. There may be more rainfall in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas adjacent to Kolkata. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Jhargram, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas.

Kolkata Jhargram Howrah Hooghly North 24 Parganas and West Midnapore 30-40 kmph strong winds can blow. In some places, due to the effect of low pressure, strong winds of 50 km can blow. Keeping this situation in mind, Kolkata and district police are on alert. All in all, tonight is a challenge for the disaster response forces.

-Reporter Sukant Mukherjee