Kolkata: The cowherd is coming to the door in the morning. People bought milk from them. Everyone buys pure milk. The milk is consumed by children, patients and other people of all ages. The milk in Kolkata comes mainly from the beds in the districts around Kolkata and in different parts of the country. From early morning the milk-filled pots began to arrive in town. The milk is delivered by car near Sealdah station, Howrah station and near the big market Ganesh Talkies.

From there the milk is taken by traders to different places in Kolkata. There are several milk traders in the Sealdah sitting room market. Milk comes straight from the station and is stored in that dera. Allegedly, after that the water of very low quality corporation was mixed in the milk. One liter of pure buffalo milk becomes three liters. There is a beautiful way to do that. A type of powder like milk is available in the market. The powder is mixed with cold water to make it look like milk. Allegedly, the powdered milk is mixed with buffalo milk, which is mixed with white milk.

Caustic soda is known to exist as an ingredient in that powder. Dr. Prashant Kumar Biswas, a researcher at Jadavpur University, said, “If milk is adulterated in this way, then first of all people are cheating by buying milk. They do not get the right food quality. Apart from that, the way dirty water is being mixed with filtered water can cause harmful bacteria to enter the human body through the water. Stomach upset, can spread intestinal diseases. In addition, heavy metals may be present in the water. Which is very harmful to the human body. “

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: May 16, 2022, 19:42 IST

Tags: Milk Adulteration