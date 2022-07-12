Millennium Park || Millennium Park ticket sales money missing, allegations against a private company

#Kolkata: A private company has been accused of extorting money from ticket sales at Millennium Park. Urban and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim directed the departmental inquiry. The employees of Dishehara Park have not received their salaries for almost seven months. Millennium Park was closed for a couple of years during the Corona period. Sometimes the park was open for three months. According to the park staff, a private company called Charghat Classic International Society was commissioned to look after the park under KMDA and sell tickets. The company did not hand over the ticket sales money to KMDA after running the park from October to December. According to the source, KMDA complained to the North Port police station about the fraud. Acting Minister Firhad Hakim has also directed the KMDA CEO to investigate.

Read more- Under the pressure of BJP, yet NDA’s Draupadi Murmukei will support Uddhab’s Shiv Sena!

Meanwhile, the park employees are spending their days almost starving as the park has been closed for a long time. The rides in the park are getting worse as they have not been used for a long time. The workers’ organization Situ has demanded immediate opening of the park. An attempt was made to speak to the authorities of the company but no one was found on the phone.

Read more: Bratya from the team! Why didn’t the BJP call this MLA in a meeting with Draupadi Murmur?

SITU leader Soumjit Rajak said, “A company sold tickets and ran away with the money. Whose money is this? My money. Your money. People’s money. The initiative taken by the administration to recover that money is not seen. Is there a ghost? If the administration does not take action, we will go to court demanding an investigation. In addition, we demand that the park be reopened immediately. The government should take responsibility for the park’s staff. The park has been closed for seven months. However, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the CEO had already been asked to investigate the incident.

Read more: Bratya from the team! Why didn’t the BJP call this MLA in a meeting with Draupadi Murmur?

Millennium Park is one of the most popular parks in Kolkata. This park became the address of everyone from eight to eighty to enjoy the air of the Ganges. There were also several rides to attract the kids. The rides are getting worse as all these people are in trouble because the park is closed. However, according to KMC sources, arrangements will be made to run the park by calling for tenders again soon

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 12, 2022, 18:31 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim