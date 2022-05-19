#Kolkata: He was supposed to come on Wednesday. He also left for the train with his daughter. But Minister Paresh Adhikari got down from the Infantry Express in the middle. He disappeared from Burdwan station. Despite the court’s stern warning, he did not arrive at the CBI office within the stipulated time. State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari finally arrived in Kolkata this evening.

Paresh Adhikari arrived at Dumdum Airport on Thursday evening. He arrived in Kolkata on a SpiceJet flight SG3230 from Bagdogra around 6.30 pm. The flight leaves Bagdogra at 5 pm. The plane arrives in Dumdum after 6:30 p.m.

State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari was found in the High Court on Thursday following a stern warning from Justice Abhijit Banerjee. Despite the court order, the minister did not come to Kolkata and appear at the CBI office. The minister got off in the middle of the day by leaving the Infantry Express yesterday. The court today expressed extreme anger over this question. It was later learned that Paresh Adhikari had sent an email asking for the time and date of his next appearance. The CBI told the court.

It is learned that Paresh Adhikari is in Kochbihar and he is coming to Kolkata today on a Spice Jet flight. The lawyer of the minister informed all the courts through e-mail. Following the email from Paresh Adhikari’s lawyer, the Bidhannagar police commissioner was directed to monitor the situation at the airport. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the Bidhannagar police to help him reach the CBI office from the airport as soon as Paresh Adhikari landed at the airport. The minister was taken to Nizam’s Palace from the airport.

