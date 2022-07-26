Minister sent back his official car to assembly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The car with plate number WB10-0006 was spotted in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises on Tuesday afternoon. Everyone’s eyes are on the forehead! Partha Chatterjee is in ED custody, so what is his car doing in the assembly? Later it is known that Parth sent back the car which was given to him by the assembly as a council minister.

Since taking oath on May 20, 2011, the responsibility of the council office has been on the shoulders of Parth. As per the rules, the assembly minister’s car is provided by the assembly. As such, Parth traveled around in a vehicle provided by the Assembly. According to sources, the assembly was informed from the Perth office on Monday afternoon, that the minister has asked to return the car. On Tuesday afternoon, the same car returned to the assembly garage. The car keys were handed over to the assembly authorities. The driver left the car in the assembly premises.

The former education minister and current industries minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the ED in the SSC corruption case, returned from Bhubaneswar AIIMS this morning. Parth was flown to Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday morning for a medical check-up as per the court order. All kinds of tests were done in the hospital! Finally, the doctors of AIIMS said that Parthar’s physical condition is not serious, he is suffering from a chronic disease, that is, he has some illness in his body for a long time. He does not need to be hospitalized. PR Mohapatra, Head of the Medical Team and Head of Hospital Medicine, led the medical examination. USG, MRI, ECG and several other medical tests.

ED left Bhubaneswar early on Tuesday morning and reached Kolkata with Partha Chatterjee early in the morning. The arrested minister was kept at Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday night After this, Partha Chatterjee was brought to Kolkata in this morning’s flight as per the plan Partha Chatterjee was taken directly from the airport to the CGO complex in Salt Lake Yesterday, the special ED court ordered Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee to be in ED custody till August 3. ED sleuths can interrogate Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee after reaching the CGO complex. There is a possibility of cross-examination by sitting the two people face to face Because the ED did not get a chance to interrogate Partha Chatterjee since his arrest on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, not one or two, ED has seized twelve documents together from the Naktala house of state minister Partha Chatterjee. At least this is what the Central Investigation Agency has claimed in the seizure list submitted by the ED to the court According to the information provided by the ED, out of these twelve documents, five are in the name of Chacha Entertainment Pvt. ED claims that two conveyance deeds have been found in the name of Arpita Mukhopadhyay. Moreover, a document was also found in the name of Sentry Engineering Private Limited Arpita Mukherjee is named as the director of the company Among the documents found, some were created in 2017, 2019 There are also documents that were created in 2022 Not only the documents, as per ED’s seizure list, admit cards of job aspirants, some documents related to TET 2012, a note from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and former education minister’s house were found. The ED has also received some documents related to the Advisory Committee appointed by the School Education Committee Apart from this, ED seized a smartphone and hard disk

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 26, 2022, 20:51 IST

