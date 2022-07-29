Minister taken to ESI hospital for medical check up – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Path-Arpita was taken to Joka ASI Hospital for medical examination! When he was admitted to the hospital in a wheelchair, he said, “I am a victim of manipulation”! This was his first reaction after being suspended from the ministry.
On the way to Joka ESI, the car carrying Parth stopped for a while at Maa Udalpool. There he was questioned about his removal from the party but no response was received from him. Parth is seen sitting silently inside the car wearing a face mask.
Tags: Partha Chatterjee