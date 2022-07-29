Menu
Friday, July 29, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Minister taken to ESI hospital for medical check up – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Path-Arpita was taken to Joka ASI Hospital for medical examination! When he was admitted to the hospital in a wheelchair, he said, “I am a victim of manipulation”! This was his first reaction after being suspended from the ministry.

On the way to Joka ESI, the car carrying Parth stopped for a while at Maa Udalpool. There he was questioned about his removal from the party but no response was received from him. Parth is seen sitting silently inside the car wearing a face mask.

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Partha Chatterjee



