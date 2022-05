Long years of fighting 7 Babita Sarkar finally got justice Ankita R, daughter of Minister Paresh Adhikari, got a job as a school teacher even though she got lower marks than him Babita Sarkar, a resident of Siliguri, had filed a case in the High Court challenging the appointment.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 21, 2022, 10:51 IST

Tags: SSC