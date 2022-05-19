In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ambitious programme ‘Mission Karmayogi,’ which is a first-of-its-kind experiment in the direction of capacity building and modernising the mindset, methodology, and skill set of government employees, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) recently partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to conduct capacity-building programmes for MSDE officials.

A total of 120 officers (30 per batch) across divisions under MSDE would be undergoing a comprehensive five day long residential training across ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. The first batch of 30 officers have completed their training from ISB Mohali campus with a convocation ceremony held for the officers. The MSDE Management Development Programme is aimed at upskilling the MSDE officers facilitating capacity building training of a mixed batch of officials including officers from MSDE, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Principals, Sector Skill Councils, CEOs, State Skill Mission Directors, and Jan Sikshan Sansthans (JSS) & National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The MoU between MSDE and ISB was signed in the presence of Shri. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.