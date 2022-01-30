January 30, 2022

Minor girl raped in kolkata, 1 arrested – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 14-year-old Kolkata Rape victim of sexual abuse and rape in Kolkata itself. Arrested 1! Dhrita’s name is Mahananda Mandal. The accused has been arrested from Nadia! News reached the police that a teenager was admitted to the government hospital in a critical condition. According to the statement, the girl went to her friend’s house around 4 pm on January 26. That’s when the friend’s father Mahananda Mandal sent his daughter to the shop to buy crumbs!

There was no one else in the house! Complaint, Mahananda Mandal (Kolkata Rape) raped his daughter’s minor friend by drinking alcohol on the occasion of empty house! After that, the police started searching for the accused. The accused is known to be a fugitive! In the end, the police arrested him from Nadia Tehta! Cases have been filed under sections 37, 326 and POSCO of the Indian Penal Code.

Sameer Mandal, a resident of Dattabad in Salt Lake, was arrested in August last year on charges of rape in Kolkata. It is known that he has been raping a minor for months on end. The victim’s mother lodged an FIR at Pragati Maidan police station. The week before the incident, a minor was abducted and raped from Thakurpukur in the southern suburbs. Police arrested the accused within a few hours. The girl was rescued from the road in a sick condition.

