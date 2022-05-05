Mir Afsar Ali || Not a hand! Mir wanted to beg for a helpless baby! You too can be a partner

#Kolkata: Not a hand! Actor Sanchalak Mir asked for a name and a house for the helpless child. Puppy Adoption Camp will be held in Kolkata on Sunday. If you want any kindness there, you can contact and adopt these two puppies. Not only Mir, but a few other animal-loving actors and actresses from Tollywood have joined the initiative.

On this day, Mir wrote in his social media handle, ‘Such an initiative is not very common in our city. So I am very happy. The two babies in my lap, one named Pintu (pictured left), the other not named yet. A sweet name without seeing the day. There is no hand, the baby is very helpless. Shelter stays at home. If I could, I would adopt him. ‘ But can’t take. Later, however, it was found out that the name of the little puppy without hands was ROO.

But why not adopt?

Why can’t you adopt her? Mir writes as the reason, he already has a cat daughter. As a result, it is no longer possible for him to adopt Sarmey.

Where will Puppy Adoption Camp be?

Mir said the camp will be held this Sunday (8th May). At the Cafe Offbeat CCU on Tapasia Road on the bypass. Mir himself will be present there. If necessary, one can call 8697612084/8017896945 … number two effortlessly for any information.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 05, 2022, 23:37 IST

Tags: Mir Afsar Ali