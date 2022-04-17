Mirae Asset Introduces A Marquee Trading Platform, m.Stock With A ‘Zero Brokerage account without any hidden charges

Mirae Asset, a global leader in the financial services industry launches ‘m.Stock’, a state-of-the-art platform for investment in the capital markets across the world. This new product combines seamless access to all trading and investment products under one roof paired with a ‘Zero Brokerage and No Commission’ model, making it an unbelievable proposition for both seasoned traders as well as novice investors. With m.Stock, Mirae Asset consolidates its position as a world-class financial sales and trading services firm as well as the curator of exceptionally intuitive technology.

m.Stock is a pioneer of many firsts in the investment arena but its flat account opening fee of INR 999 with zero brokerage, no platform fees, and a one-time account opening structure which defines a completely new category is perhaps its most remarkable feat. Built on technology with global excellence and designed to provide a best-in-class user experience the platform is host to a number of pathbreaking features like; the industry-first pre-designed index baskets, voice search for individual stocks and contracts, access to long term historical data, one-click full exchange basket buy, intuitive help sections and much more for a hassle-free investment journey. With investment options that include stocks, F&Os, currencies, IPOs, and mutual funds, m.Stock provides multi-level security across the user journey, with the capability to process more than 1 crore trades a day for more than 15 lakh customers at the same time globally.

Commenting on the launch, ArunChaudhry, Director & Chief Business Officer, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd said “We at Mirae Asset are extremely excited to bring m.Stock, a global platform that has been curated keeping in mind the ever-changing technological innovation in the investment management space. It is a product that not only caters to the need of seasoned traders but also new-age investors making it a one-stop shop for the investor community in India. Our aim behind m.Stock is to build a platform that the user will fall in love with, a journey the users will enjoy executing and the pricing which is a market differentiator still stands unbelievable to many. If anyone is looking for a simple, smart, safe, and intuitive platform, I am sure the search will stop at m.Stock. I would also like to reiterate that no matter how unbelievable the pricing may sound it is true, this comes with no catch.

Adding to the excitement, Jisang Yoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Mirae Asset is a globally established name and it carries a huge responsibility to consistently bring innovations in the investing space that will benefit the investor community worldwide. We take a lot of pride in the fact that in less than a decade, the Indian audience has shown immense trust in us. m.Stock is yet another offering from Mirae Asset that will cement our relationship with local audiences, while also redefining pricing models in the capital markets not just in India but globally as well. It is a product that will lead the change in the investment management industry for Mirae Asset.”

The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. To get started, the users will need to create a DEMAT account on the app in 3 easy steps;

● Online KYC Journey

● Link bank account to Trade

● There, you are done!!

Additional features and pricing model is provided on the website.