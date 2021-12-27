Missionaries of Charity: Center closes all Mother Teresa accounts, protests Mamata

#Kolkata: The central government closed all the bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity created by Mother Teresa. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra have strongly protested against the move. Both have strongly protested the incident on Twitter. Dominic Gomes said in a statement on behalf of the Missionaries of Charity that 22,000 people across the country are directly dependent on missionaries. The central government gave them a wonderful Christmas present.

He claimed in his statement that the Missionaries of Charity had been working for a long time to improve the lives of marginalized people in different parts of the country. The organization is inspired by the ideals of the mother. He said that it is better to lie on the ground, but to work for the poor people all over the world. We need to keep an eye on the people of India in particular. That is what happened to them.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong anger over the incident. He wrote on Twitter, “The Center has temporarily closed all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity on Christmas day. I’m stunned. At least 22,000 workers and patients of this organization are being deprived of medicines. Manchi, the law comes first. But humanity should not be compromised. “

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra has similarly expressed his displeasure over the incident in a tweet. He wrote, “Yesterday was Christmas, and today the central government has temporarily closed all the accounts of the Missionaries of Charity. Not only bank accounts but also all cash transactions have been stopped. Cutting. Shocking news. “