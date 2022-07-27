Mithun Chakraborty: ’38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch, 21 directly with me’, Mithun blasts in Perth episode

#Calcutta: Mithun Chakraborty could not spend that time in Bengali politics after the last assembly election. At least that’s what the political experts say But a few days ago, he became active again in Bengal politics. Mithun Chakraborty held a special meeting with the MLAs of the BJP at the election office of the BJP in Hastings today, Wednesday after the comeback in the mainstream of the organization. At the end of that meeting, the explosive demanded ‘Mahaguru’. He said, “38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with us. 21 people spoke directly to me.”

Trinamool is already in a bad situation in the SSC corruption case. In this situation, Mithun Chakraborty’s claim has created a lot of noise in the state politics. Trinamool leaders joined the BJP before the last assembly polls. But since the announcement of the results of the polls, the opposite picture has started to be seen again in the politics of Bengal. This time, when the Trinamool is in trouble due to corruption, there is noise around Mithun’s demand again.

Panchayat elections are ahead. Then the Lok Sabha. Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen again in an active role in the ocher camp in Bengal politics? Mithun Chakraborty campaigned across the state before the last assembly elections. However, since the announcement of the results, he was practically hidden. He recently visited Kolkata and held a meeting with the party leadership for the first time at the state office of the BJP. After that he was busy shooting movies. Curiosity is peaking in the political circles around the political meeting with the ocher camp again. This time what he demanded, has created a great stir.

However, after Mithun’s claim, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue is a habit. I think he gave the dialogue of the movie. It has nothing to do with reality. Mithun might be giving a dialogue from a flop movie or MLA Phatakester.”

On this day, Mithun Chakraborty also said about Mamata Banerjee, “I don’t know if she considers me as a brother or not, but I still think of her as a sister.” Respect.” Kunal’s sarcasm in that context also, “He is tarnishing the brother-sister relationship. He stabbed from behind Didi, who sent him to the Rajya Sabha, was eager to remove him after a year.

