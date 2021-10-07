Mithun Chakraborty | BJP: ‘Missing’ in politics since polls, is Mithun Chakraborty active in Gerua camp again?

#Kolkata: Despite facing a major defeat, Bengal is not important at the national level in the BJP organization. The National Executive Committee (BJP National Executive Committee) was announced on Thursday. It was seen that Kailash Vijayavargiya, Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon were kept as observers in Bengal despite the results being pushed despite being in charge of the Bengal vote. However, the most important thing is that Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP before the Assembly polls, got a place in this working committee comprising 60 leaders from all over the country. Mithun Chakraborty has been completely inactive in politics since the election. In such a situation, as the BJP gained importance at the central level, discussions about Mithun started once again in the state politics. Rajiv Banerjee, who is rumored to be returning to the grassroots, is also on the list of special invitees to this nationally important committee.

Other names on the list from Bengal are BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh, MP Debashree Chowdhury, MP Swapan Dasgupta, Anirban Gangopadhyay and Dinesh Trivedi, who left the Trinamool and joined the BJP. Rajiv Banerjee is also a special invited member. Also invited as Ashok Lahiri are MP Jayant Roy, MP Rupa Gangopadhyay, and Mafuza Khatun. On the other hand, the committee also includes leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

At the national level, Madhya Pradesh leaders and Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, S Jayashankar, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Tagore and Ashwini Vaishnavism have been added to the list. On the other hand, faces like Chowdhury Birendra Singh, SS Ahluwalia, Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and Subramanian Swamy were dropped from the working committee.

And with this list, discussions have started with two names inside the BJP in Bengal. Mithun Chakraborty and Rajiv Banerjee. Mithun has not been seen in any BJP program since the assembly. Rajiv is on the same path. Far from being in the BJP’s program, he has been criticizing the Gerua camp. That is why there are many whispers in the Gerua camp about why Mithun Chakraborty and Rajiv Banerjee were included in the National Working Committee.