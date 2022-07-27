Mithun Chakraborty: In a meeting with Padma leaders, Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata today, is the ‘great guru’ active again in Bengal politics?

Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty did not spend much time in Bengali politics after the last assembly elections. At least that’s what the political experts say But a few days ago, he became active again in Bengal politics. Mithun Chakraborty will hold a special meeting with BJP MLAs at BJP’s election office in Hastings today, Wednesday at 12:00 pm after the comeback in the main stream of the organization, according to Gerua camp sources.

Not only MLAs but also other office bearers of the organization will be present in the meeting. According to sources, the newly appointed joint general secretary (organization) of the state Satish Danda will also be present in this meeting to strengthen the organization. Panchayat elections are ahead. Then the Lok Sabha. Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen again in an active role in the ocher camp in Bengal politics? Mithun Chakraborty campaigned across the state before the last assembly elections. However, since the announcement of the results, he was practically hidden. He recently visited Kolkata and held a meeting with the party leadership for the first time at the state office of the BJP. After that he was busy shooting movies. Curiosity is peaking in the political circles around the political meeting with the ocher camp again.

The state BJP has already announced the program of the agitation centered on Partha Chatterjee. Efforts are being made to finalize various political programs long before the panchayat elections across the state using the issue of corruption of the ruling party. BJP has called for a rally tomorrow i.e. Thursday in Kolkata on the issue of Partha Chatterjee. The meeting of Mithun Chakraborty with the MLAs and leaders of Gerua Shibir of the state the previous day is considered to be politically significant enough.

Along with the central leadership, the Bengal BJP also wants to bring Mithun Chakraborty into the arena of active politics in Bengal. Political analysts are of the opinion that Gerua Shibir’s main goal is to harvest political crops by exploiting Bengali and Bengali emotions with Mithun. After joining the BJP, Mithun Chakraborty visited the state office of the BJP for the first time after coming to Kolkata. He also participated in political discussions. Mahaguru Mithun Chakraborty also assured the state leadership that he would stand by the party as the Gerua camp would like him. The interest of the political circles has peaked around the meeting of the leadership of Gerua Shibir with Mithun Chakraborty. Will ‘Mahaguru’ be seen in the procession called by BJP from College Street to Dharmatala on Thursday on Partha Chatterjee issue? Time will answer.

