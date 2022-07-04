Mithun Chakraborty: Mithun in place of silver in Rajya Sabha this time? Bengal BJP on the way to a big plan!

#Kolkata: He was the BJP’s star campaigner in the last assembly polls in West Bengal. But he has not been active in politics since that time. Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen in an active role in Bengal politics again? This is the question of lakhs of rupees now. That rumor was further increased by the ‘Mahaguru’ himself. He said in a press conference that he could not come because he was not feeling well. Let politics be in the place of politics. But the news I have received is that the unrest that took place after the vote is very sad. “

Meanwhile, there are strong rumors about Mithun Chakraborty inside the BJP. BJP plans to activate BJP organization in Bengal by making Mithun Chakraborty MP in Rajya Sabha? Mithun in place of Rupa Gangopadhyay in Rajya Sabha? Such speculation is going on inside the Gerua camp. Recently, the Rajya Sabha seats of Rupa Gangopadhyay and Swapan Dasgupta have expired. Upcoming presidential election. Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in that vote. The Center wants to fill the BJP’s vacancy in the Rajya Sabha before the vice-presidential election.

Two votes are important for the BJP in the Vice Presidential election. According to sources, the candidates for these two vacant seats will be from Bengal. The Center has given such assurance to the state leadership. After that, Mithun Chakraborty came to Calcutta on the instructions of Delhi. Mithun came to the state office today and had a meeting with state president Sukanta Majumder. According to sources, initial discussions have been held on how Mithun will be actively used for the state BJP in the coming days.

State President Sukant Majumder welcomed Mithun Chakraborty at Murlidhar Sen Lane. There were leaders like Rahul Sinha and Rudranil Ghosh. “I will do what the party has given me,” he said, referring to the fact that he will be playing for the BJP in full force this time.

