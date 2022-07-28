Mithun Chakraborty: ‘Sir-Madam telling both…’, Mithun’s ‘special’ request to Partha-Arpita!

#Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty is active in Bengal politics again. After the meeting with the BJP MLAs, Mithun claimed on Wednesday that 38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Again, BJP leader Mithun made suggestive remarks about the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra. In a press conference on Wednesday, he said, “Who can say that the same will not happen here!” However, the tone of sarcasm was heard in the voice of Trinamool (Trinamool Congress). And on Thursday, on the issue of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, Mithun said, “This is my personal opinion, so much money cannot belong to only the two of them. They handled many people’s money as custodians.

After that, Mithun said in a sarcastic tone, “My request is to both Sir and Madam, that they should not suffer so much.” Tell the truth, the pain will be reduced. Why are you walking around with the suffering of others? There is a saying in Hindi “Hum to Dube Hai, Sabko Saath Le Dubenge.” Just yesterday actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said, “I woke up a few days ago and saw that Shiv Sena and BJP formed the government in Maharashtra. Who can say that the same will not happen here too! Swachh If elections are held tomorrow, BJP will form the government in Bengal.

Counter Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh responded, “He sometimes comes to the city for some reason. Sometimes it’s a hobby to bask in the limelight. He talks a lot. Vote again in a year? What are you thinking sir?”

Incidentally, the magic figure in the 294-seat West Bengal Legislative Assembly is 148. At present the number of Trinamool MLAs in the Legislative Assembly is 217. If you add 5 MLAs who left the BJP and took up the Trinamool flag, the number stands at 222. In that case, BJP’s number of MLAs will be 70. Mithun Chakraborty said, “I was really hurt after the election results. I also felt pain for those who left the party. feel bad Still saying if anyone else wants to go, please go.”

