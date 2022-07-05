Mithun Chakravarty in BJP: ” My ‘boss’ Sukanta Majumdar ‘in Bengal -‘

#Kolkata: ‘I have come to Calcutta under the direction of the central leadership. The party has given me some political programs. I will follow that instruction letter by letter. But in Bengali my ‘boss’ (BOSS) is Sukant Majumdar. I will join the movement in the interest of the people of Bengal under his direction ‘. Mithun Chakraborty said that he sat next to central leader Rahul Sinha and BJP state president Sukant Majumder.

But what is that political program? ‘Mahaguru’ does not want to reveal now. He said, ‘You will know everything just in time.’ This is the first time since joining the BJP that Mithun Chakraborty has set foot in the office of BJP state office Murlidhar Sen Lane. Mithun Chakraborty has been campaigning in different parts of Bengal for 55 consecutive days as a star campaigner in the Ekushey Assembly elections. But as a result, the BJP’s dream of winning Bengal remained elusive. Although Mithun argues that he is not disappointed at all, he is happy with the rise of the BJP in Bengal despite the defeat.

Mithun Chakravarty in BJP

“We have gone from three to seventy-seven,” said Mithun Chakraborty, the BJP’s star campaigner. From 55 lakhs to 28 million people have supported us in the last assembly. So there is nothing to despair about. I will give more time this time than last time. The BJP will win in Bengal tomorrow.

But why has he not been seen in active politics for a long time since the assembly? Why was he inactive for so long? According to Mithun, I was away from politics because I had some physical problems. However, the BJP star made it clear that he will continue to fight to overthrow the Trinamool government in the coming days. Mithun Chakraborty came to the BJP state office for the first time in his political life on Monday and spent some time in a regular chat with party leaders including BJP state president Sukant Majumder, Rahul Sinha Agnimitra Pal and Jagannath Chattopadhyay. Mithun Chakraborty was also given a warm welcome by the team. He looked around at the state office.

In an open conversation with the BJP’s first-line leadership, the younger cadre said he was not a leader. Mithun Chakraborty Saf said he would stay with the BJP till death. Apart from saying that there is nothing to be disappointed with the hope, the BJP’s goal is to oust the Trinamool government from Bengal. According to BJP sources, his goal is to intensify the fight against the present leadership. All in all, the Bengal Gerua camp was revived by the arrival of Mithun Chakraborty under the direction of the central leadership. BJP state president Sukant Majumder said that besides political discussions with Mithundar, various organizational issues were also discussed. He has promised to be by our side. VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

