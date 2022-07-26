Mithun’s meeting at the BJP office in Hastings on Wednesday, disco dancers again in Maidan – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty did not spend time in Bengal politics after the election, he became active again in Bengal politics a few days ago. Mithun Chakraborty will hold a special meeting with all the MLAs of the BJP tomorrow at the election office of the BJP in Hastings after making a comeback in the mainstream of the organization. He will be accompanied by other officials of the organization. According to sources, the joint general secretary (organization) of the state Satish will also be present in that meeting. Panchayat elections are ahead. After that Lok Sabha. Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen again in an active role in the ocher camp in Bengal politics? Mithun Chakraborty campaigned across the state before the assembly elections. But since then he was virtually hidden. Mithun Chakraborty met with the party leadership for the first time at the state office of the BJP on a recent visit to Kolkata. Then he was busy shooting movies. Curiosity peaked in the political circles again on Wednesday regarding the political meeting with Gerua Shibir.

Everyone will remember the meeting of the brigade. Before the vote, the ocher camp is practically blooming. It was then that Mithun Chakraborty was seen on the stage of the BJP in a packed meeting of the brigade. Mithun also gave a speech that day in a filmy way. After that he practically plowed from district to city in campaigning for the assembly polls. There was an overflowing crowd in Mithun’s various campaign meetings. Naturally, the BJP wants to strengthen itself by returning that Mithun to the field. It is believed that along with the central leadership, Mithun Chakraborty also wants to bring Mithun Chakraborty into the active politics of Bengal. Political analysts are of the opinion that Gerua Shibir’s main goal is to harvest political crops by exploiting Bengali and Bengali emotions with Mithun.

The state BJP has already announced the program of the agitation centered on Partha Chatterjee. The corruption of the ruling party has been used as a tool to finalize various political programs across the state long before the panchayat elections. In the meantime, Mithun Chakraborty’s meeting with the legislators and leaders of Gerua camp of the state is considered to be politically significant enough.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

First published: July 27, 2022, 00:07 IST

