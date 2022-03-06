Mobile internet broadband services to be temporarily suspended in these districts | Secondary in the middle of the night pohalei, the Internet will be closed in some districts to prevent the leak? List – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: And not online. Madhyamik (Madhyamik) examinees are going to take the pen test (Madhyamik 2022) in the register again after overcoming the house arrest phase of Corona period. And the state education department is desperate to avoid leaking questions in this exam. Internet service will be regulated in multiple states of Bengal during the test days. But in which districts the internet service will be shut down? This time it has also been clarified.

Detectives have already identified some areas of the state as sensitive in this year’s Madhyamik (2022). The state government will control the internet in all these areas from 11 am to 3.15 pm on exam days to prevent leaking of questions on WhatsApp. According to news agency ANI, the internet service will be controlled in several blocks of different districts of North Bengal.

The list includes Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling. Services will be regulated March 8-9, March 11 and 12, March 14-18. However, there will be no ban on phone calls and SMS.

Mobile internet & broadband services to be temporarily suspended in few blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum & Darjeeling districts b / w 1100-1515 hrs on 7-9 Mar, 11 & 12 Mar & 14-16 Mar, to prevent unlawful activities: Govt of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/8e4FfEnbmV – ANI (ANI) March 6, 2022

Madhyamik was last tested offline (Madhyamik 2022) in 2020. After almost two years, the examinees are going to the exam again in 2022. This time the number of candidates has increased to about 50,000. A record number of 11 lakh 26 thousand 63 students have applied to sit for the examination this time. The test will continue till March 18.

On Saturday, the president of the Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, said that after the mask, everyone has to take the exam. Last year, everyone passed without taking the exam. If there was a cowardly atmosphere, it was likely to happen again. In this situation all the students of the school have applied to sit for the examination.

