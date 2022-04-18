Modi did not accept Mamata’s invitation, PM not coming to trade conference – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: During his visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the World Bengal Trade Conference. In the end, of course, Narendra Modi is not coming to the World Bengal Trade Conference On the same day, the state government started distributing invitation letters for the industrial conference Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were named in the invitation, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not.

According to sources, the state administration was informed about this by the Prime Minister’s Office late last week. The prime minister will not be able to attend the state government’s industrial conference due to special reasons, the message said Industry Minister Perth Chatterjee and Chief Minister’s Economic Adviser Amit Mitra were also named in the invitation letter of the World Bengal Trade Conference.

By the way, the World Bengal Trade Conference is scheduled to start from April 20 in New Town The state government had been preparing for the conference for a long time A few months ago, the Chief Minister went to Delhi and requested the Prime Minister to attend the conference After meeting Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had accepted his invitation In the end, the Prime Minister is not keeping the invitation

I can’t wait to say that the pomp of this trade conference would have increased a lot if the Prime Minister had come But when the Prime Minister finally came to the industrial conference organized by the state government, it would have been a source of great inconvenience to the Bengal BJP. Because the state BJP has always questioned the real success of this industry conference State BJP president Sukant Majumder and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari have decided to visit Deucha Pachami in Birbhum on the very first day of the World Bengal Trade Conference to meet the opposition.

A few days ago, BJP MPs from Bengal, including Sukant Majumder, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. According to sources, the BJP also requested the Prime Minister not to attend the World Bengal Trade Conference. As a result, the question arises as to whether the Prime Minister finally withdrew from the World Trade Conference due to party pressure.