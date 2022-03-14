Moj celebrates YRF’s glorious 50 years with a campaign garnering 9 billion views

To celebrate the momentous occasion of completing 50 golden years in the Indian Film Industry, Moj, India’s number one short video app, partnered with Yash Raj Films (YRF), for the campaign ‘#MojWithYRF’ to celebrate the season of love. As part of the campaign, creators from across the nation created videos on Moj under categories like lip-sync, dance and acting, celebrating timeless love stories from the production house’s diverse slate. The campaign went live on 7th February and has amassed more than 9+ billion views on the platform. The promo for #MojWithYRF also celebrated the season of love with super hits from YRF.

Yash Raj Films has successfully embedded romance into the hearts of Indian audiences and with #MojWithYRF, they wanted creators from across the nation to celebrate the season of love in true Yash Raj Films style. A YRF section was created on the platform in the trending music library with 20 Top love songs and dialogues – inviting creators to create their videos on diverse themes to celebrate the month of love. The campaign saw popular influencers and creators like Naina Sisodia, Anjali Rajbhar, Prince Kumar, Ved Prajapati, to name a few, charming their loved ones with superhit songs and dialogues by YRF. Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, Dil Diyan Gallan and Luv Ju, were amongst the most popular tracks, which creators used to celebrate 50 Golden years of Yash Raj Films.

Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, Yash Raj Films said, “Yash RajFilms has completed 50 magnificent years that have given our viewers memorable movies and songs that will be cherished for eons. Moj partnered with us to commemorate our golden milestone and gave their creators a few of our smash hit songs and popular dialogues to create videos on. The response for this campaign has been outstanding.”

Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “It has been a pleasure to partner with Yash Raj Films to launch #MojWithYRF and be a part of their Golden year celebrations. YRF has been an integral part of our lives not just for great movies but also diverse and unforgettable music — creating their legacy even stronger. Through this campaign, we saw some amazing videos recreated by our talented creators, showcasing their creativity on various YRF tunes and dialogues which garnered a total of 9.3 billion video plays on Moj.”

About Moj: With the highest monthly active user base of 160 million amongst Indian short video apps, Moj is India’s #1 short video app. Launched in July 2020, Moj is a platform for creators to showcase their talents and entertain Indian audiences across different genres. Moj is home to more than 50 million creators that connect with India through content created in 16 different languages. Moj has an easy UI, one of the biggest music libraries, and unique camera filters.