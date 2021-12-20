Moj drives impact for marketers with its curated campaigns

Moj, India’s number one short video app has been expanding its advertising and monetisation avenues over the last few months. With a user community of over 160 million, the platform supports 100 million+ pieces of new content every month from its creator community base of 50 million. To enhance monetisation and discovery opportunities for its creator base and for brands on the platform, Moj has demonstrated a symbiotic balance between users’ social experience and business using AI-based tools.

The latest in a spate of successful brand collaborations has been Manyavar’s #DoTheManyavarMove. With the wedding season in full swing, Manyavar was looking to do a campaign that celebrates the Dulha as showcased in their latest ad film with Ranveer Singh. While capturing the moment of welcoming the baraat, the idea was to popularize the Manyavar Move by making a large number of people replicate it.

Moj curated the #DoTheManyavarMove campaign that promoted a hook step from the ad film and amplified it through its network of talented content creators. The ten day long campaign garnered more than 2 billion+ views and was led by 20 popular creators including Moj Superstar hunt winner – Himanshu Shrivastav, dancer Baba Jackson and Swimmer Sajan Prakash. The campaign was immensely popular with the Moj community creating innovative renditions of the #DoTheManyavarMove leading to approximately 200K+ UGC.

Moj sees 4.5 billion unique video plays per day with an average user spending 34 minutes on the platform daily. These attributes unique to the platform helped generate higher engagement numbers for brand Manyavar without added spends and helped content creators issue an engaging video in the process.

#DoTheManyavarMove – https://mojapp.in/#dothemanyavarmove

Moj’s enhanced platform capabilities help brands stand out from an otherwise cluttered space of social promotions. The app creates a safe brand-space and links business to creators that share their style and manner of communication to optimise reach while creating meaningful social experiences that have consumers at its core.

Commenting on the campaign, Neha Nagpal Chatterjee, Director Sales, Moj said, “We are continuously working towards enhancing the social experience to our community while empowering brands to connect with their relevant audiences. The collaboration with Manyavar created a celebratory vibe on our platforms, with our creator community participating in huge numbers and revelling in #DoTheManyavarMove campaign. Generating a spectacular 200K + UGC, the campaign was immensely successful in popularizing the Manyavar move.”

Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited – Manyavar-Mohey, on the successful collaboration said, “We are delighted to partner with Moj for #DoTheManyavarMove, which amplified the campaign and connected our brand to the right set of audiences. Backed by participation from some of the top creators of the platform, the campaign was successful in delivering our brand narrative of welcoming the Dulha and creating a celebratory mood. Looking for more such fruitful endeavours with Moj in the coming times.”

About Moj: With the highest monthly active user base of 160 million, Moj is today India’s #1 short video app. We take pride in providing our talented community of artists a platform to express their creativity and inspire millions of people. Moj has an easy UI and new features being introduced regularly for an exceptional social experience. Available on both iOS and Android, click here to download Moj on your smartphone. For further information, kindly write to [email protected]