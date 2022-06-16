Moj successfully hosts the first ‘Moj DayOut’ for its creators in Kolkata

Moj, India’s number one short-video platform, recently hosted its first exclusive event, Moj DayOut, in Kolkata for its talented Bengali creator community. The event witnessed over 85 creators coming together to collaborate and create exciting content. Popular Bengali creators who attended the Kolkata event included Deep Mitra, Priya Mitra, Mouli Dutta, Sukant Kundu and Mou Chatterjee.

The budding Bengali creators had the opportunity to meet and interact with seasoned creators and explore ideas for future content collaborations. During the one-day event, creators exchanged content ideas and helped one another by sharing their journey, learnings, insights, and even simple tips and tricks for creating engaging short videos. Recognizing the potential of West Bengal’s young talent, Moj plans to launch a slew of new initiatives to foster a robust community of creators, promoting and encouraging the city’s talented youth to create relevant content for the platform.

Speaking about the event, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat, said, “We are excited to see active participation and enthusiasm from the talented youth of West Bengal on Moj. They create contemporary as well as traditional content on Moj and enjoy engaging with their community in Bengali. At our maiden event in Kolkata, it was amazing to see the energy of aspiring young creators. They bonded with each other over creativity, similar struggles, and background. We believe that popular content and creators will emerge from West Bengal in the near future.”

Popular Bengali Moj creator with 1.9 million followers, Deep Mitra, added, “Meeting such amazing, like-minded Bengali creators at Moj DayOut in Kolkata was inspiring. I’m excited to be a member of this dynamic group of content creators whose creativity knows no bounds. This was a fantastic learning opportunity for all of us. I’d want to express my gratitude to Moj for creating an initiative like Moj DayOut, which enables us to share our knowledge and improve our abilities.”

The creators at the event showcased their talents across various content categories like dance, comedy, and acting, where hashtags such as#KolkataCollab, #GameOfRolls, #KeuJaaneNa, #TomakeChai, #Pyaarelaal, #BengaliComedy were trending. The day was packed with opportunities for learning, collaboration, and fun, with the opportunistic location of Raajkutir IHQL Selections, Kolkata.

Here is a glimpse of content the creators created on the day out –

● https://mojapp.in/@aishwaryabiswas_/video/2564421878?referrer=iOS&h=T6bAZIR-1gGPEFp

● https://mojapp.in/@yudirox01/video/2571038861?referrer=T72JvHs-524A6N

● https://mojapp.in/@saikatkundu777/video/2576584838?referrer=iOS&h=T7Owriy-ctEkxV

● https://mojapp.in/@rajdeepsaha000/video/2574745207?referrer=T7I2nVC-BhCJn1

● https://mojapp.in/@riju165/video/2575139157?referrer=T7J07fb-1eM5BJr

● https://mojapp.in/@kathakali_actor/feed?start=1&referrer=web

So, if you want to start your creator journey, learn from some of the best creators in their field, and network with other aspiring creators, simply join the Moj For Creators program and reap the rewards.