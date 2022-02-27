Monday a rally will be held in Kolkata to appreciate Mamata Banerjee and SIT | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Who is behind the death of student leader Anis Khan? The answer to this question is still elusive. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (Anis Death TMC) is on its way across the city on the Anis Khan issue. Tomorrow the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (Anis Death TMC) will hold a procession in the heart of the city.

According to Trinamool (Anis Death TMC) sources, the procession will be from Ramlila Maidan to Gandhi Murti on Monday. The procession will thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress will be vocal about the anarchy of the Left in the procession.

Read more: Opposition is influencing voters, cheap politics is going on: Kunal Ghosh

Amtar student leader Anis Khan died mysteriously after falling from the roof in the middle of the night on February 18. The family complained that the police were behind the incident. In the last one week, Bengal is in a fiery situation with that incident. The father of the deceased Salam Khan and his family members (Anis Death TMC) have demanded a CBI probe into the cause of death of the student leader. Meanwhile, after the incident, the seat was formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He directed to unravel the mystery within 15 days. On the other hand, the family of the deceased refused to accept the investigation of the seat. They feared that the investigation against the state police would be effective. At the same time, they are adamant in demanding a CBI probe.

All in all, there was an atmosphere of intense dissatisfaction throughout Amta and Calcutta. The Amata area was engulfed in flames for several days in a row. The SIT members repeatedly obstructed the investigation. In this situation, the High Court decided to keep the investigation in the hands of the seat (Anis Khan Death). The student leader’s family was also instructed to cooperate. Despite initially agreeing to this, the investigating team was prevented from retrieving the body from the grave for autopsy on Saturday.

Read more: Explosive mayor Firhad Hakim fires against illegal construction

Meanwhile, students took to the streets in protest of Anis Khan Death. The CPM top leadership also called for justice for Anis’ murder on Saturday. They immediately identified the culprits and demanded their arrest. All in all, the investigation is complicated. In the midst of all this, TMCP is on its way to Anis Kand. It is learned that Trinamool Congress On Anis will start the procession from Ramlila Maidan at 1 pm on Monday.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 27, 2022, 15:53 ​​IST

Tags: Anis Khan Death, SIT