Money coming from the district! Why? Arpita gave sensational information during the interrogation of ED

#Kolkata: There is a lot of noise in the state about the Tet incident. Former education minister Partha Chatterjee is involved in the scandal. This news is not new. Partha falls in love with Arpita. Around 50 crore cash has been recovered from his house so far. Gold has been recovered, many anonymous properties have been traced. Bank employees are panting after counting the money that ED has recovered from Arpita’s house in two days. They are rushing to count money even with modern machines. Arpita is in ED custody. Interrogation after interrogation is going on! And in that interrogation, sensational information came out again.

Arpita Mukhopadhyay is avoiding the name very skillfully in the face of ED’s interrogation. Where is the source of the money in question today? The investigators tried to find out. Arpita Mukherjee conveniently avoided the name despite indicating that the money was coming from different districts, claimed the ED. But Arpita knew all the information about this financial transaction. As it turns out, more than once the remitter himself has directly delivered the money to the recipient.

ARAlso read: Millions of rupees recovered from Arpita’s house! What will happen to this money? Who will get a share of this money? get to know

Investigators believe that Arpita Mukherjee has a list of names of recommenders or middlemen in getting jobs. Names which Arpita Mukherjee avoided on the third day of cross-examination. However, the investigators are making every effort to find out the list of names and the real source of the money! But Arpita is also a seasoned player, he does not want to name anything!

Read more: Partha Chatterjee is known as Arpita’s uncle in the neighborhood! Mukhopadhyay home unknown news leaked!

Incidentally, on Wednesday, ED officials recovered three and a half kilograms of gold worth Tk 27.9 million from a flat in Rathtala, Belgharia. ED broke the lock of the flat in Belgharia on Wednesday afternoon. You can count the recovered money for 19 hours. The search operation started from noon on Wednesday till 4 am on Thursday. After that, from Thursday evening, Arpita Mukherjee started searching another flat in Clubtown, the elite housing of Rathtala. Information is coming forward one after another.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: July 28, 2022, 21:26 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam